As part of its new route network rationalisation plan, Tata-owned Air India airline said on Tuesday that three of its domestic destinations will now be operated by the budget carrier AirAsia India. This came after AirAsia India became a subsidiary of Tata Group last November.

Three stations which include Bhubaneswar, Bagdogra, and Surat will now be served by AirAsia India instead of Air India in the current phase and at the same time the Air India airline will exclusively take the flight operations on flight services on Delhi-Visakhapatnam and Mumbai-Lucknow routes.

Air India added that in all cases, the frequency of flights will remain the same as before.

The airline added that it will also enhance connections from Delhi and/or Mumbai to Cochin, Trivandrum, Visakhapatnam, and Nagpur to provide seamless, two-way domestic-international connectivity with long-haul international flights operating from two metro cities.

Air India is planning to increase flight frequency between Delhi and Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Chennai, and Kolkata and Bengaluru from 13 February.

In June 2022, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved Air India's proposal to buy the entire equity share capital of AirAsia India, in which Tata has a majority stake, to merge into a single airline.

“Since 2014 when we first commenced operation in India, AirAsia has built a great business in India, which is one of the world’s biggest civil aviation markets in the world. We have had a great experience working with India’s leading Tata Group," said Group CEO of AirAsia Aviation Group Bo Lingam.

“Covid has allowed us to re-examine our priorities, and we felt that it was best suited for AirAsia to develop an Asean-only business, where we have four great airlines– in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines– with a much-loved brand and presence," the Group CEO added.

(With inputs from PTI)