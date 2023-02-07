Air India's three domestic routes to operated by AirAsia India
- Air India airline will exclusively take the flight operations on flight services on Delhi-Visakhapatnam and Mumbai-Lucknow routes
As part of its new route network rationalisation plan, Tata-owned Air India airline said on Tuesday that three of its domestic destinations will now be operated by the budget carrier AirAsia India. This came after AirAsia India became a subsidiary of Tata Group last November.
