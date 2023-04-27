Air India, Sabre sign multi-year deal for global access to seats and fares3 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 11:20 AM IST
- Air India and Sabre re-establish valued relationship with new distribution agreement and advanced network planning consulting to support the carrier’s transformative ambitions
Sabre Corporation which is one of the leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, and Air India, one of India’s leading airlines and a Star Alliance member, today announced a new multi-year deal that enables travel agents and corporations around the world to access Air India fares and seats through Sabre’s extensive global travel marketplace.
