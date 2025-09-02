Air India SATS gets DGCA’s first safety clearance for ground handling – What this means?

In a landmark move for Indian aviation, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has granted its first-ever safety clearance for ground handling operations to Air India SATS Airport Services Pvt. Ltd. (AISATS). The approval marks a significant step in aligning India’s aviation safety practices with global benchmarks.

Ground handling covers crucial airport services such as aircraft parking, baggage handling, refuelling, and passenger assistance. It is vital for safe, efficient flight operations, especially as air traffic and aircraft size continue to grow.

Why is this clearance significant? The DGCA stated that the clearance reinforces its commitment to embedding Safety Management Systems (SMS) as the foundation of ground handling operations. India has now become the second country in the Asia-Pacific region, after Malaysia, to implement this comprehensive framework in line with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) guidance.

Under which rules was the clearance granted? The approval has been issued under the provisions of the Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) Section 4, Series X, Part II. This regulatory framework makes safety clearance mandatory for all ground handling operators, given the rising passenger traffic, deployment of larger aircraft, faster turnaround times and the presence of multiple service providers at airports.

How did AISATS qualify for the clearance? Air India AISATS received the safety clearance following a rigorous assessment of its safety systems and processes.

According to news agency ANI report, the DGCA evaluated the company’s risk controls, reporting mechanisms, staff training, infrastructure and compliance with CAR provisions. According to the regulator, AISATS demonstrated full adherence to safety protocols, paving the way for the clearance.

What does this mean for India’s aviation sector? The DGCA described the development as a “key milestone” that underscores its proactive approach towards strengthening aviation safety. By granting AISATS this clearance, the regulator signalled a broader effort to raise regulatory oversight and ensure Indian ground handling standards remain on par with global best practices.

