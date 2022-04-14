Air India says Alliance Air is no longer its subsidiary. Details here

Air India says Alliance Air is no longer its subsidiary. Details here1 min read . 14 Apr 2022
Passengers must take note that Air India will no longer handle bookings as well as queries related to Alliance Air from 15 April, as per advisory
Alliance Air is no longer a subsidiary of Air India, says Air India. The announcement comes months after the Centre formally handed over Air India airline to Tata Group after the conglomerate emerged as the winner for debt-ridden Maharaja.
Air India has posted this important update on Twitter.
Passengers who have tickets of Air India with a 4-digit flight number starting with '9' or a 3-digit flight number starting with '9I', must know that these bookings belong to Alliance Air, as per Air India advisory.
Passengers must take note that Air India will no longer handle bookings as well as queries related to Alliance Air from 15 April.
Passengers have been asked to contact +91-44-4255 4255 and +91-44-3511 3511 or email at support@allianceair.in for any requirement related to Alliance Air.
Tatas had on October 8 beat the ₹15,100-crore offer by a consortium led by SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh and the reserve price of ₹12,906 crore set by the government for the sale of its 100 per cent stake in the loss-making carrier.
