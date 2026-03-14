Air India schedules 80 flights linking Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Jeddah, Muscat, Riyadh with Indian cities — details here

Air India and Air India Express are jointly operating a total of 80 scheduled and non-scheduled flights today, connecting West Asia with major Indian cities. According to the airline, two carriers continue to operate their respective scheduled flights to and from Jeddah and Muscat on 14 March.

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A total of 10 Air India flights are in the schedule, connecting Jeddah with Delhi, Mumbai, Kozhikhode and Mangaluru. Meanwhile, Air India Express announced operations of 8 scheduled flights to and from Muscat, connecting it with Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode and Mumbai.

Additional flights connecting West Asia with Indian cities To support stranded travellers amid ongoing regional disruptions, the airlines announced a series of additional non-scheduled flights for 14 March. “Air India and Air India Express would operate a total of 62 non-scheduled flights to and from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia, subject to availability of slots and other prevailing conditions at the departure stations at the time,” the press releases states.

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Given below is a table showing scheduled, non-scheduled and temporarily suspended Air India and Air India Express flights for 14 March.

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Country Airport Scheduled Operations Ad Hoc Operations Operating Sectors UAE Dubai No Yes Air India - Delhi x 3, Mumbai x 2 Air India Express - Chennai, Bengaluru, Delhi x 2, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mumbai x 2 Abu Dhabi No Yes Air India Express - Bengaluru, Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mumbai Ras Al Khaimah No Yes Air India Express - Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode Sharjah No Yes Air India Express - Bengaluru, Delhi, Kannur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram Al Ain No No __ Oman Muscat Yes No Air India Express - Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mumbai Salalah No No __ Saudia Arabia Jeddah Yes No Air India - Delhi x 1, Mumbai x 2 Air India Express - Kozhikode, Mangaluru Riyadh No Yes Air India Express – Kozhikode x 1 Air India – Delhi x 1 Dammam No No __ Bahrain Bahrain No No __ Qatar Doha No No __ Kuwait Kuwait No No __ Israel Tel Aviv No No __

The disruption in flight services is mainly centred around the Middle East as all Air India flights to and from North America, Europe, Australia and other regions continue to operate as per schedule.

“Guests booked to travel on any of the routes where Air India group’s scheduled services remain temporarily suspended may conveniently rebook to a future date at no additional charge or opt for a full refund,” the notice adds.

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Passengers can raise rebooking or cancellation requests on the airline’s official website at http://airindia.com or contact customer helpline number at +911169329333 or +911169329999. Air India Express' AI‑powered digital assistant Tia, available on WhatsApp at +91 63600 12345, also provides rebooking facility.

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Air India levies fuel surcharge As global oil markets continue to experience sharp volatility amid geopolitical tensions in Gulf region, India on 10 March announced that it will impose a fuel surcharge on both domestic and international routes.

Air India said that fuel surcharges will apply to all flights, including those operated by its low-cost subsidiary, Air India Express, as Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) accounts for nearly 40% of an airline's operating costs. These fuel surcharges scheduled to be implemented in three phases came into effect on all new bookings made from 12 March 2026, applicable on domestic routes, SAARC countries, West Asia and Southeast Asia. The second phase fuel surcharges will be imposed from all new bookings made from 18 March 2026.

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About the Author Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More ✕ Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.



With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.



Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.



Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.



When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.