Air India security threat: Ammunition cartridges found in seat pocket of Delhi-bound flight

  • According to the details, the cartridge was found on the flight AI916 following it landed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Livemint
Updated2 Nov 2024, 03:21 PM IST
Air India to deploy A350 plane on Delhi-Dubai route from May 1 (File)
Air India to deploy A350 plane on Delhi-Dubai route from May 1 (File)

Private aviator Air India on Saturday reported the discovery of an ammunition cartridge in the pocket of a seat on a Dubai-Delhi flight on 27 October, reported Times of India.

According to the details, the cartridge was found on the flight AI916 following it landed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

"One ammunition cartridge was found in the pocket of a seat of our flight AI916 after it landed from Dubai at Delhi on 27 October 2024, and all passengers had safely disembarked," TOI quoted an Air India spokesperson confirming the report.

"A complaint was immediately lodged with the Airport Police by Air Indi, strictly adhering to the laid down security protocols," the spokesperson added.

More to come...

First Published:2 Nov 2024, 03:21 PM IST
