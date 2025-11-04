Air India sends relief flight to Mongolia's Ulaanbaatar to bring home 228 stranded passengers — When will it reach?

Air India is going to bring back its 228 passengers on a relief flight after they got stranded in Mongolia's Ulaanbaatar, the airline said on Tuesday.

The passengers got stranded in the Mongolian capital on Monday after their San-Francisco to Delhi flight faced some technical glitch and was diverted to the city.

In a statement, Air India said that the relief flight AI183 will return on Wednesday morning with all 228 passengers on board.

As per a report by PTI, there were 245 people on the Air India AI174 San Francisco-Delhi flight, including 228 passengers and 17 crew members.

The Air India relief flight has departed from Delhi on Tuesday afternoon.

"Air India will be operating a relief flight to ferry the passengers of flight AI174 (San Francisco–Delhi of 02 November), which was diverted to Ulaanbaatar on Monday. The ferry flight AI183 is scheduled to depart Delhi this afternoon and return with the affected passengers on Wednesday morning," the airline said in the statement.

The relief flight will be operated with a Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

The statement also said the airline along with local authorities and the Indian Embassy in Mongolia, has been looking after the passengers and crew, including providing them hotel accommodation.

Air India flight diverted to Mongolia Air India flight AI174 was diverted to Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar on Monday en route Delhi, when the flight crew suspected a technical snag.

On Monday, the Tata Group-owned carrier said, "AI174 operating from San Francisco to Delhi via Kolkata, made a precautionary landing at Ulaanbaatar after the flight crew suspected a technical issue en route."

The Boeing 777 aircraft, which operated the flight, had landed safely at Ulaanbaatar.

Passengers of the Air India flight to New Delhi via Kolkata were disembarked and were given hotel arrangements, a statement by an Air India Spokesperson said.