Air India on Thursday said that has reduced the senior citizens and students’ concessions from 50 percent to 25 percent.

While releasing a statement, it said, “the cut down in the senior citizens and students’ concessions was being done considering the market situation. After the concession cut down, the discount on base fares for the students and senior citizens would nearly double."

“Considering the overall market situation and dynamics, we have decided to rationalise our fares in line with the broad industry trend," Air India said in a statement.

Also Read: Air India to induct 30 new aircraft over next 15 months

The company spokesperson told news agency PTI that even after this adjustment, Air India's discount on base fares for both students and senior citizens will be nearly double when compared to other private airlines.

Also Read: Airlines under Tata umbrella rivals for now: Vistara CEO

Who can apply and documents required for Senior Citizen Concession

A Senior citizen of Indian Nationality, permanently residing in India and should have attained the age of 60 years on the date of commencement of journey. Any valid Photo ID with date of birth e.g., Voter’s ID card, Passport, Driving license, senior citizens ID card issued by Air India etc . In case the relevant ID / documents are not presented at the time of check in or at the boarding gate, the basic fare will be forfeited and the tickets will become non refundable (only taxes & levies will be refunded). Boarding will be denied if the identity proof is not provided at the time of check in and at the boarding gate.

Discounts, travel dates and more

"50% of Basic fare on select booking classes in Economy cabin. For tickets issued on/after 29th September 2022, 25% of Basic fare will be applicable on select booking classes in Economy cabin, as per the website.

If purchased in advance, ticket to be purchased three days before departure. It should be noted that there is no change in the concessions provided to other sections. It is important to know that these concessions are applicable on Air India operated flights only and are not applicable on Airindia Express Code share domestic flights.

Also Read: Govt favours more wide-body planes, aims to cut transit time

Last month, the government also removed the price caps on domestic airfares which would give airlines flexibility on passenger fares.

"The decision to remove air fare caps has been taken after careful analysis of daily demand and prices of air turbine fuel (ATF). Stabilisation has set in and we are certain that the sector is poised for growth in domestic traffic in the near future," Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had tweeted.

Apart from this, that carrier had said that it had processed refunds of more than 2.5 lakh cases totalling over ₹150 crore till date after privatisation.

Acknowledging that refunds have been an issue for many airlines during the global pandemic and subsequent recovery, the carrier shared details of the steps it has taken to improve its capability and performance in this area.

The airline further added that significant effort has since been placed on improving processes and systems, and employing technology, to turn around new refunds cases at a greater pace.

"As of today, an eligible refund request lodged on the Air India website will typically be processed by the airline within 2-3 days, it said.