A Senior citizen of Indian Nationality, permanently residing in India and should have attained the age of 60 years on the date of commencement of journey. Any valid Photo ID with date of birth e.g., Voter’s ID card, Passport, Driving license, senior citizens ID card issued by Air India etc . In case the relevant ID / documents are not presented at the time of check in or at the boarding gate, the basic fare will be forfeited and the tickets will become non refundable (only taxes & levies will be refunded). Boarding will be denied if the identity proof is not provided at the time of check in and at the boarding gate.