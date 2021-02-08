Air India set to post record loss in FY21 on pandemic woes

In a written reply to a query in the Lok Sabha last week, civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the government has provided guarantee support of ₹964 crore to Air India to raise working capital loans from Indian banks this financial year, while extending the existing government guarantee of ₹6,693 crore for working capital needs and $819 million for refinancing of aircraft bridge loans.

