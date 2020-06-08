Air India set to receive Boeing-777 aircraft in August-September

India’s two most advanced security system Boeing-777 aircraft are set to be delivered in the months of August and September according to Ministry of Civil Aviation officials.

The two aircraft will be used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top dignitaries.

One of the aircraft is scheduled to be delivered by middle of August while the other one is set for delivery by the end of September. The two aircraft will be delivered by Boeing to Air India.

The planes, earmarked for VVIP travel only were set for delivery in July but the Coronavirus pandemic has caused a bit of a delay, said the officials.

"There has been some delay, primarily because of COVID-19. The two planes are likely to be delivered by September," the officials said on Monday.

The two Boeing 777 aircraft will be operated by the pilots from Indian Air force.

The B777 planes will have state-of-the-art missile defence systems called Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures (LAIRCM) and Self-Protection Suites (SPS).

