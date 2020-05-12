Air India shuts headquarters for two days as employee tests covid-19 positive

New Delhi: Air India Ltd's headquarters Airlines House in the city will be closed till Wednesday after an employee tested positive for covid-19.

"As Air India accords top priority to safety and wellbeing of its employees, the building will be closed for two days for sanitisation adhering to protocol," said an Air India spokesperson, adding that all support was being extended to the concerned employee.

Last week, five pilots of the national carrier tested positive during medical examination carried out by the airline for its crew before it began repatriating Indian citizens stranded abroad. But they have tested negative for covid subsequently, an Air India official said.

These developments have raised concerns as Air India is currently carrying out several repatriation flights to bring back Indian citizens stranded overseas including from the US, UK, United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Singapore and others.

As many as 15,000 Indians are expected to be brought back on these repatriation flights from 12 countries during the first week of the exercise which started from 8 May, civil aviation minister Hardeep Puri had said earlier this week, adding that over 200,000 Indians stranded abroad have expressed their interest in coming back.

