Air India sides with pilot in unruly passenger incident1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 12:36 AM IST
- India’s civil aviation regulator has imposed a penalty of ₹30 lakh on Air India for violation of norms in the incident.
New Delhi:Air India will assist the commander in filing an appeal against his three-month suspension by the aviation regulator in the unruly passenger incident of 26 November whereby a passenger has been accused of urinating on a co-passenger.
