New Delhi:Air India will assist the commander in filing an appeal against his three-month suspension by the aviation regulator in the unruly passenger incident of 26 November whereby a passenger has been accused of urinating on a co-passenger.

While Air India accepted that the crew and ground staff did not act in full adherence to the civil aviation requirements on unruly passenger behaviour, however, the airline has found the action of the regulator on the pilot “excessive."

India’s civil aviation regulator has imposed a penalty of ₹30 lakh on Air India for violation of norms in the incident. The regulator has also suspended the licence of the pilot-in-command for a period of three months for failing to discharge his duties as per Rule 141 of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, and applicable DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements. A penalty of ₹3 lakh has been imposed on director-in-flight services at Air India for failing to discharge her duties as per applicable DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements.