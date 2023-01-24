Air India sides with pilot in unruly passenger incident

India’s civil aviation regulator has imposed a penalty of ₹30 lakh on Air India for violation of norms in the incident. The regulator has also suspended the licence of the pilot-in-command for a period of three months for failing to discharge his duties as per Rule 141 of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, and applicable DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements. A penalty of ₹3 lakh has been imposed on director-in-flight services at Air India for failing to discharge her duties as per applicable DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements.

