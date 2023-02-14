Air India signs 470 aircraft deal with Airbus, Boeing; here's why world is calling it ‘historic’
- The first of the new aircraft will enter service in late-2023, while the bulk are expected to arrive from mid-2025 onwards, Air India said in a statement.
Aiming to upgrade its fleet and expand its operations, Tata-owned Air India on 14 February confirmed it will buy a total of 470 wide-body and narrow-body planes from Airbus and Boeing.
