Aiming to upgrade its fleet and expand its operations, Tata-owned Air India on 14 February confirmed it will buy a total of 470 wide-body and narrow-body planes from Airbus and Boeing.

The aviator announced it will buy 220 flights from Boeing and 250 flights from Airbus.

"The order comprises 40 Airbus A350s, 20 Boeing 787s and 10 Boeing 777-9s wide-body aircraft, as well as 210 Airbus A320/321 Neos and 190 Boeing 737 MAX single-aisle aircraft. The A350 aircraft will be powered by Rolls-Royce engines, and the B777/787s by engines from GE Aerospace. All single-aisle aircraft will be powered by engines from CFM International," Air India said in an official statement.

AI is committed towards its transformation journey. As a part of the same, we are celebrating the order of 470 aircraft with @Airbus @BoeingAirplanes @RollsRoyce @GE_Aerospace @CFM_engines pic.twitter.com/NvkeZqZ0xt — Air India (@airindiain) February 14, 2023

Briefing more, Air India said that the first of the new aircraft will enter service in late-2023, while the bulk are expected to arrive from mid-2025 onwards. Adding more, the AI said that it has already started taking delivery of 11 leased B777 and 25 A320 aircraft to accelerate its fleet and network expansion.

The first of the refitted aircraft – with an entirely new cabin, new seats and inflight entertainment system – will enter service in mid-2024, said AI.

Tata Sons and AI's Chairman reaction:

Reacting on the deal, Tata Sons and AI's Chairman N Chandrasekaran noted Air India is on a large transformation journey.

He said, "Air India is on a large transformation journey across safety, customer service, technology, engineering, network and human resources. Modern, efficient fleet is a fundamental component of this transformation."

ALSO READ: Tata group to induct 250 aircraft from Airbus for Air India

"This order is an important step in realising Air India's ambition, articulated in its Vihaan.AI transformation program, to offer a world class proposition serving global travellers with an Indian heart," he said.

"These new aircraft will modernise the Airline's fleet and onboard product and dramatically expand its global network . The growth enabled by this order will also provide unparalled career opportunities for Indian aviation professionals and catalyze accelerated development of the Indian aviation ecosystem," he added.

AI-Rolls Royce collaboration:

With AI signing MoUs for 68 Trent XWB-97 engines, it has now become the biggest ever order for the Trent XWB-97, which exclusively powers the Airbus A350-1000. Also, AI's order of 12 Trent XWB-84 engines – the sole engine option for the Airbus A350-900 – is also being considered a huge order. Though no financial details of the order have been disclosed.

This is the first time that an Indian airline has ordered the Trent XWB and the deal will make Air India the largest operator of the Trent XWB-97 in the world.

“Today’s announcement marks an exciting and truly remarkable occasion for Tata Group and Air India; the size and magnitude of this order reflects the level of their ambition for the future. I congratulate them on taking this bold step towards becoming one of the world’s greatest airlines and I would like to thank them for putting their trust in Rolls-Royce to power them on this journey," Rolls-Royce plc's CEO Tufan Erginbilgic said while sharing his thoughts.

"Air India is the first Indian airline to order the Trent XWB and the size of the commitment, including options, will make them the biggest operator of the Trent XWB-97 in the world. With a dynamic and growing aviation industry, India is a strategically important market for us and we look forward to working with Air India as they connect their passengers across global communities and cultures," Erginbilgic added.



AI's CEO Campbell Wilson on AI-Rolls Royce collaboration:

“We are delighted to commence this partnership with Rolls-Royce, and to have their Trent XWB engines power our new fleet of A350 aircraft. We are confident that they will provide us with the reliability and efficiency consumers expect of today’s leading airlines, and thereby play an important part in Vihaan.AI, Air India’s comprehensive transformation and growth strategy," said AI's CEO Campbell Wilson.

PM Modi's reaction on Airbus-Air India-Boeing deal:

With Air India announcing to buy 250 aircraft from Airbus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his happiness and emphasized the deepening relationship between India and France. He added in the next 15 years, India will require more than 2,000 aircraft.

ALSO READ: PM Modi says Air India-Airbus deal reflects deepening ties between India and France

“I want to especially thank my French President Emmanuel Macron as this important day is not only important for deep India-France relations but also portrays India's successes and ambition in the field of civil aviation," PM Modi said on AI-Airbus deal.

"Our civil aviation sector is an integral part of India's development. Strengthening the civil aviation sector is an important aspect of our national infrastructure policy," he added.

On AI-Boeing deal, PM Modi held telephone conversation with the President of the US Joe Biden on 14 February and expressed satisfaction at the deepening of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, which has resulted in robust growth in all domains.

Both the leaders welcomed the announcement of a landmark agreement between Air India and Boeing as a shining example of mutually beneficial cooperation that will help create new employment opportunities in both countries. PM Modi also invited Boeing and other US companies to make use of the opportunities arising due to the expanding civil aviation sector in India.

French President Emmanuel Macron's reaction:

On the issue, Macron said during a video presentation, This achievement shows that Airbus and all its French partners are fully dedicated to develop new areas of dedication with India."

He added that the European country was committed to providing state-of-the-art, most efficient technology to India and that the end of the pandemic should lead to more exchanges between the two nations.

ALSO READ: France's Macron says France committed to work with India beyond aircraft

With Airbus, Tata-owned Air India signed a letter of intent with Airbus to acquire 250 aircraft, including 40 wide-body planes.

Joe Biden's take:

Air India in its statement said that the flyer will buy 220 aircraft from Boeing -- 20 Boeing 787s, 10 Boeing 777-9s wide-body aircraft and 190 Boeing 737 MAX single-aisle aircraft.

Commenting on this deal, US President Joe Biden said, ""The United States can and will lead the world in manufacturing. I am proud to announce today the purchase of over 200 American-made aircraft through a historic agreement between Air India and Boeing."

ALSO READ: 'It's a historic agreement', US President Joe Biden hails Air India-Boeing deal

"This purchase will support over one million American jobs across 44 states, and many will not require a four-year college degree. This announcement also reflects the strength of the U.S.-India economic partnership," the statement of Biden, released by the White House, added.

With agency inputs.