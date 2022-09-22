IndiGo- India's largest airline flew the largest number of passengers with a market share of 58 per cent. The Tata Group's airlines including Air India, Vistara and AirAsia India, together had a market share of 24 per cent in August. Interestingly, SpiceJet had the highest passenger load factor at 84.6 per cent in August while that of Vistara and IndiGo stood at 84.4 per cent and 78.3 per cent, respectively.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}