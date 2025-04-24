Attention flyers! Air India says some flights to take extended route as Pakistan closes airspace. Check details

Air India on Thursday announced that some flights to or from North America, UK, Europe, ME will take alternative extended route as Pakistan closed its airspace for Indian airlines after New Delhi announced several measures downgrading diplomatic ties with Islamabad following terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

26 people, including two foreigners and two locals, were killed in Pahalgam on Tuesday.

“Due to the announced restriction of Pakistan airspace for all Indian airlines, it is expected that some Air India flights to or from North America, UK, Europe, and Middle East will take an alternative extended route,” said Air India in a post on X.

The airline said that it regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers due to this unforeseen airspace closure that is outside our control.

"We would like to reiterate that at Air India, the safety of our customers and crew remains top priority,” said Air India

“To check if your flight is affected by this disruption, please call our Contact Centre on 011 69329333, 011 69329999 or visit our website http://airindia.com,” the airline added.

On Thursday, Pakistan blocked its airspace for Indian airlines, closed the Wagah border crossing and suspended all trade with India to counter New Delhi's measures.

Reacting to India suspending Indus Water Treaty, Pakistan said that any attempt to divert water meant for Pakistan will be considered an Act of War.

"Any threat to Pakistan's sovereignty and to the security of its people will be met with firm reciprocal measures in all domains. India should refrain from its reflexive blame game and cynical staged, managed exploitation of incidents like Pahalgam to further its narrow political agenda. Such tactics serve only to inflame tensions and obstruct the path to peace and stability in the region," according to a statement released after the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting," reads a statement released after the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India will identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their backers involved in the Pahalgam attack.