Home / News / India /  Air India special flight leaves for Ukraine to bring back Indians

Air India special flight leaves for Ukraine to bring back Indians

The other two flights of Air India are scheduled for February 24 and 26.
1 min read . 09:47 AM IST Livemint

Air India special flight from Ukraine will land in Delhi tonight

Air India's special ferry flight has left for Ukraine from India today morning to bring back the Indian nationals, news agency ANI tweeted. The Dreamliner B-787 aircraft deployed for the special operation with a capacity of over 200 seats. The special flight from Ukraine will land in Delhi tonight. The other two flights of Air India are scheduled for February 24 and 26. The flights will take off from Boryspil International Airport and bookings are open through Air India booking offices, website, call centre and authorised travel agents.

As tensions escalated between the NATO countries and Russia over the Ukraine crisis, the Indian embassy in Kyiv issued a fresh advisory in which it also asked all the Indian students to leave that country temporarily.

"In view of the continued high levels of tensions and uncertainties with respect to the situation in Ukraine, all Indian nationals whose stay is not deemed essential and all Indian students are advised to leave Ukraine temporarily," the embassy said.

