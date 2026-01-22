Airline staff accused of ‘touching’ Korean woman at Bengaluru airport; CCTV footage supports allegation

A case of sexual harassment involving a South Korean woman has been reported at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

The 32-year-old businesswoman from South Korea was allegedly molested on 19 January at the international departure area of Terminal 2 in Bangalore. The woman was returning to South Korea after visiting India on a tourist visa.

According to police, the incident occurred during a ticket inspection. An airport staff member allegedly claimed that a beeping sound was coming from the woman’s bag.

According to her complaint, the woman had already completed CISF security checks and immigration formalities. The accused allegedly approached her around 10.45 AM.

He identified himself as airport staff, checked her boarding pass and claimed there was an issue with her checked-in baggage. He allegedly told her that resolving the issue would take time and suggested a “manual frisking” instead, according to The Times of India.

The accused then took her near a men’s washroom. Under the excuse of frisking, he allegedly touched her chest several times.

He allegedly asked her to turn around and touched her private parts. When the woman objected, he reportedly hugged her, thanked her and asked her to leave.

The woman immediately informed airport authorities. The accused was identified as a 25-year-old ground staff employee, according to TOI. Airport officials detained him and handed him over to the Kempegowda International Airport police.

No authority to conduct frisking According to airport authorities, the accused had no authority to conduct frisking. Any such checks must be done only by authorised CISF personnel, and female passengers can be frisked only by female staff.

CCTV footage supports the woman’s statement, according to ANI. The Kempegowda Airport Police registered a case under Section 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The accused has been arrested and sent to judicial custody.

Meanwhile, a representative of the airline tells LiveMint that it has taken strong action against the employee, who has been removed from his postion.

Delhi Metro incident Earlier this week, an American woman shared her experience of sexual harassment on the Delhi Metro. She said her eight-day trip had been enjoyable until the episode left her upset and withdrawn for several days.

According to her social media post, the incident happened at a metro station when a teenage boy, accompanied by his mother and sister, asked for a photograph. Trusting the situation, she agreed.

However, she alleged that the boy then behaved inappropriately and laughed.

“He just straight up grabbed my breasts hard and spanked my butt and giggled like he had played a joke,” the woman said.

The boy’s mother defended him, accusing the woman of overreacting. She claimed that the boy was merely “curious” because he had never met a blonde woman before. That was why he got “carried away”.