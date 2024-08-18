Air India staff assaulted in London’s Radisson Red Hotel room: ‘Dragged, attacked with clothes hanger’

Air India staff was reportedly assaulted in London's Radisson Red Hotel room last week. The victim suffered bruises as she tried to escape the hold of the intruder.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published18 Aug 2024, 09:03 AM IST
The Air India cabin crew member suffered bruises as she tried to escape the hold of the intruder and is en route to Mumbai following the attack.
An Air India cabin crew member was reportedly assaulted by an intruder earlier this week at the Radisson Red Hotel in London. The intruder charged at the crew member on Thursday night while the staff members of several Air India flights were staying in the same hotel located near London's Heathrow Airport.

“The crew member was sleeping when an intruder attacked her in her room around 1.30 am. Startled, she woke up and screamed for help. He attacked her with a clothes hanger and dragged her on the floor as she tried to escape towards the door,” the Times of India quoted a source as saying.

The assailant was caught and was handed over to authorities. The victim suffered bruises as she tried to escape the hold of the intruder. Following the attack, she received medical treatment at a hospital and is en route to Mumbai, as reported by The Hindu.

The source added, “She was badly bruised, and the intruder tried to escape. The police were called in, and she was taken to a hospital. She could not fly back on duty and a friend from the crew stayed back with her," reported TOI.

Air India issued a statement after the attack over the assault of one of its crew members at a London hotel room. The spokesperson said, “Air India accords foremost priority to the safety, security and wellbeing of our crew and staff members. We are deeply anguished by an unlawful incident of intrusion at a hotel, operated by a major international chain, that affected one of our crew members.”

The airline added, “We are providing all possible support to our colleague and their broader team, including professional counselling. Air India is also working with the local police to pursue the matter to the fullest extent of the law, and with the hotel management to ensure such incidents are not repeated. We request that the privacy of those involved is respected.”

18 Aug 2024
