Air India is set to start its first-ever non-stop flight to London from Hyderabad on Thursday. The AI flight will return from London, back to Hyderabad on September 10, Friday.

The Hyderabad-London Air India flight will operate twice a week on Mondays and Fridays.

According to the national carrier, the flight will have a capacity of 256 seats, including 18 in Business Class and 238 in Economy Class configuration.

Air India informed that the flight Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft would take an approximate time of 10 hours and 30 minutes from Hyderabad to London and 9 hours 20 minutes from London to Hyderabad, depending on the wind speed and other conditions.

At present, Air India operates non-stop flights to London from Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Amritsar, Kochi, Ahmedabad, and Goa.

Air India had resumed its weekly direct flight to London’s Heathrow airport from Amritsar on August 16, this year.

On Wednesday, the national carrier commenced direct flight between Amritsar and Rome.

Last week, Air India resumed its Amritsar-Birmingham direct flight under the Vande Bharat Mission. Air India also resumed bookings on international flights from India to Saudi Arabia.

