Air India strictly adhering to all covid-19 related safety protocols: Company

New Delhi: National carrier Air India Ltd has been strictly adhering to all rules and protocols for flight operations and only passengers with covid-19 negative reports are being allowed to board from India, a spokesperson of the airline said on Monday.

The response from the airline comes a day after Hong Kong's civil aviation watchdog, Civil Aviation Department (CAD), temporarily suspended national carrier's operations to the city state after passengers on-board the carrier traveling to the region tested positive for covid-19. Air India's operations to Hong Kong will now remain suspended for a fortnight up to 3 October.

"Passengers travelling to Hong Kong need to have a covid negative test report conducted 72 hours prior to the scheduled time of departure as per requirement by the Hong Kong authorities. All arriving passengers are required to comply with conditions as specified in Cap.599 H. Also, passengers are required to ensure online submission of their health and quarantine declaration as well before landing at Hong Kong," the spokesperson said.

"Another mandatory covid-19 test is carried out for passengers after landing in Hong Kong and reports of the same may vary from the reports of tests conducted 72 hours before taking the flight. Hence, Air India cannot be held responsible for any lacunae on the issue of passenger test reports," the Air India spokesperson added.

This is the second time that the national carrier's operations to Hong Kong have been suspended. The country had earlier in August suspended flights of the national carrier after it was found to have carried covid-19 positive passengers on board its flights to the special administrative region of the People's Republic of China.

Cathay Dragon, operating between Kuala Lumpur and Hong Kong, has also been suspended till 3 October after passengers aboard were found to be infected with Covid-19.

"We were also informed by the Civil Aviation Department (CAD) that Cathay Dragon’s passenger flights from Kuala Lumpur to Hong Kong will be prohibited from landing at Hong Kong International Airport for two weeks from 20 September to 3 October under Chapter 599H of the Laws of Hong Kong," Cathay Pacific said in a statement.

Five passengers travelling on Cathay Dragon flight KA734 from Kuala Lumpur to Hong Kong on 18 September have been confirmed to have contracted covid-19, the airline said adding that all of them were connecting passengers travelling from India via an Air India Express flight.

A senior aviation industry official told Mint that unless Air India knowingly or accidentally let on covid-19 positive pax they cannot be blamed for such incidents.

"I think it just points to the widespread prevalence of covid-19 in India, much more than official stats indicate and to the lack of sufficient or reliable testing," the official said requesting anonymity.

"Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) depend on testing reliability and accuracy and on public following all safety measures all the time. Only foolproof SOP can be PCR test at the airport before departure, and at the destination a few days after arrival. And airport staff need to be tested almost daily," the person added.

Air India operates most international flights currently under the Vande Bharat Mission and under air bubble agreements with various countries, the official said adding that the SOPs should be strictly followed by the airline to avoid such lapses in the future.

“I think all standard operating procedures (SOPs) are in place so it is a matter of Air India following those SOPs," said independent aviation analyst Ameya Joshi.

Authorities need to probe if Air India faltered in handling the SOP and if yes why, Joshi added.

