OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Plane flies without engine cover in Mumbai; DGCA begins probe
Listen to this article

An Alliance Air flight took off on Wednesday morning from the Mumbai airport without its engine cowl (cover), which fell off on the runway.

"Alliance Air was scheduled to fly from Mumbai to Bhuj, while the aircraft's engine cowl fell on the runway and took off without an engine cover," a Mumbai airport source told ANI.

"The flight landed safely at Bhuj airport, and an investigation has started against the airlines," a DGCA official told ANI.

Soon after the flight took off from Mumbai, the Mumbai Air traffic controller (ATC) reported the issue.

"It was reported by Mumbai ATC that Engine Cowling has been found on runway side after takeoff. It appeared to be from ATR aircraft VT-RKJ at BOM which was operating 91-625(BOM-BHJ). The aircraft is still in continuation of flight," Mumbai airport official told ANI.

Captain Amit Singh, an aviation expert, blamed poor maintenance work for the incident.

"Incidents of cowl separation usually occur post maintenance activity if latches are not secured. The crew is also expected to ensure that the engine cowl is sited before commencing the flight," he said. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout