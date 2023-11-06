Air India suspends Tel Aviv flights till November 30 amid continuing tensions between Israel, Gaza
Air India has suspended its scheduled flights to Tel Aviv till November 30 amid the tensions between Israel and Hamas militant group in Gaza. Since October 7, the day Hamas militants stormed into Israeli territory and killed hundreds, Air India has not operated a scheduled flight to and from Tel Aviv, reported PTI.