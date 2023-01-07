Air India takes action against pilot, crew after urination episode. Deets inside1 min read . Updated: 07 Jan 2023, 01:57 PM IST
- Air India issued a show cause notice and de-rostered a pilot and four cabin crew members pending investigation
Days after the harrowing incident on an Air India flight, where a man peed at a female passenger, the airline has taken action against the pilot and crew members of that flight. The November 2022 incident sparked a massive outrage on social media as Air India's crew did not take any action when the victim cried for help.