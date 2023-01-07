Days after the harrowing incident on an Air India flight, where a man peed at a female passenger, the airline has taken action against the pilot and crew members of that flight. The November 2022 incident sparked a massive outrage on social media as Air India 's crew did not take any action when the victim cried for help.

The victim wrote a letter to the Tata Group chairman about the incident and alleged that the airline crew tried to sweep the issue under the rug.

Taking cognisance of the matter, Air India lodged a complaint against the accused Shankar Mishra on Thursday.

And, on Saturday, Air India issued a show cause notice and de-rostered a pilot and four cabin crew members pending investigation.

Besides, Air India CEO and managing director Campbell Wilson listed steps taken by the management over the November 26 incident.

He listed out a few initiatives that can strengthen the security of air travellers. The steps include commencing a comprehensive education programme to strengthen crews’ awareness of and compliance with policies on the handling of incidents and unruly passengers and to better equip crew to empathetically assist those affected.

Further, he said that the airline will review its policy on the service of alcohol on the flight. Air India will also improve the ‘robustness of its incident reporting process, he added. The airline CEO said they will be providing iPads to pilots and senior cabin crew members which will help them to report incidents swiftly.

He said Air India refunded the ticket of the victim. Moreover, the air carrier said it initiated the DGCA-prescribed “Internal Committee", tasked with assessing incidents and which comprises a retired judge, a representative from a passengers’ association, and a representative from another Indian commercial airline, on 10 December.

The CEO said Air India convened four meetings between senior airline staff, the victim, and her family on 20, 21, 26, and 30 December to discuss actions being taken.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police arrested Mishra from Bengaluru on Saturday. He was staying in a homestay under PS Sanjay Nagar area. Ravi Singh, DCP IGI Airport, Delhi Police said the probe is being done and some crew members and co-passengers have also been called for questioning.