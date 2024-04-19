Air India Tel Aviv flights to remain suspended until April 30 amid growing tension between Iran and Israel
Air India, the Tata group-owned carrier, on Friday said its flights to and from Tel Aviv will remain suspended until April 30, 2024, in view of the emerging situation in the Middle East. The airline also announced the cancellation of flights from Dubai airport after heavy downpours
