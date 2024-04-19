Air India Tel Aviv flights to remain suspended until April 30

Air India, the Tata group-owned carrier, on Friday said its flights to and from Tel Aviv will remain suspended until April 30, 2024, in view of the emerging situation in the Middle East. The airline also announced the cancellation of flights from Dubai airport after heavy downpours

The Indian carrier said the company is extending support to its passengers who have confirmed bookings for travel to and from Tel Aviv during this period, with a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges.

Releasing 24/7 Contact Centre at 011-69329333 / 011-69329999, Air India said the safety of its customers and crew remains its top priority and is continuously monitoring the situation.

Earlier on April 14, the airline temporarily suspended flights to Tel Aviv due to rising tensions between Israel and Iran. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a separate post, the airline also announced the cancellation of flights from Dubai Airport following the flood-like situation after heavy downpours.

"We regret to inform cancellation of its flights to and from Dubai due to continued operational disruptions at Dubai Airport. We are doing our best to get affected customers on their way by re-accommodating them on flights as soon as operations resume. Customers booked on our flights with valid tickets for travel till 21st April 2024 will be offered a one-time waiver on rescheduling and full refunds for cancellation," Air India said in a post on X.

With the Middle East tensions flaring up the airlines have charted alternative flight paths to avoid the Iranian airspace, but longer flight paths will result in increased operational costs for the carriers, and the situation could also push airfares higher. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Air India, Vistara, IndiGo and some international airlines are avoiding Iranian airspace and have opted for alternative paths for their flights to the West.

