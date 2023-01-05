The airline told DGCA that its cabin crew had received a complaint from a female passenger who contended that a fellow traveller had soiled her clothes and bags by relieving himself near the seat she was in. The crew had assisted the female passenger to a different seat in the same class and provided a set of dry clothes and slippers. With the two appearing to have resolved the situation and there being no further flare-up or confrontation, they had chosen to not summon law enforcement upon landing.