A day after Tata Group-owned Air India banned a Mumbai businessman for urinating on a female passenger in mid-air, fresh details have emerged. According to the company, its staff had not complained to law enforcement as the aggrieved woman "rescinded" her initial request for action and the two "appeared" to have sorted out the issue. The incident had taken place aboard a a New York-Delhi flight in November last year.
A PTI report quoting sources indicates that the aviation company has responded to the DGCA's notice outlining the details of the November 26 incident aboard flight AI 102. “We are examining their (Air India's) response," a senior DGCA official said.
Air India has already imposed a 30-day travel ban on the unnamed business class offender and launched an internal probe. The company said that its cabin crew had reported the incident to the Commander and logged it in the Voyage Report.
The airline told DGCA that its cabin crew had received a complaint from a female passenger who contended that a fellow traveller had soiled her clothes and bags by relieving himself near the seat she was in. The crew had assisted the female passenger to a different seat in the same class and provided a set of dry clothes and slippers. With the two appearing to have resolved the situation and there being no further flare-up or confrontation, they had chosen to not summon law enforcement upon landing.
The airline has said that it remained in regular contact with the aggrieved passenger and her family during the investigation and reporting process.
Air India's Internal Committee has already obtained the necessary documentation and held its first hearing. According to the sources, the alleged perpetrator has sought additional documents prior to the second hearing on January 10.
Earlier this week the Delhi Police had registered an FIR in the case and launched a manhunt for the unnamed passenger. "The accused is a resident of Mumbai, but his possible location is in some other state and the police team has reached there. We will arrest the accused at the earliest," the police said today.
(With inputs from agencies)
