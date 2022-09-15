Tata group-owned Air India on Thursday announced that it will be rebranded as Vihaan.AI and also unveiled a comprehension transformation plan to establish itself, once again, as a world-class global airline with an Indian heart. As part of the plan, the carrier aims to focus on growing both its network and fleet, revamping its customer proposition, enhancing reliability and on-time performance, taking a leadership role in technology, sustainability, and innovation, while aggressively investing in the best talent in the industry.

