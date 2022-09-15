Air India to be rebranded as Vihaan. All you need to know about the transformation plan2 min read . 03:43 PM IST
This is the beginning of a historic transformation for Air India, and the dawn of a new era, Air India MD and CEO Campbell Wilson said
Tata group-owned Air India on Thursday announced that it will be rebranded as Vihaan.AI and also unveiled a comprehension transformation plan to establish itself, once again, as a world-class global airline with an Indian heart. As part of the plan, the carrier aims to focus on growing both its network and fleet, revamping its customer proposition, enhancing reliability and on-time performance, taking a leadership role in technology, sustainability, and innovation, while aggressively investing in the best talent in the industry.
Over the next 5 years, Air India will also strive to increase its market share to at least 30% in the domestic market while significantly growing the international routes from the present market share.
The move came on the basis of feedback from the employees ‘on their aspirations and hopes for Air India's growth’, an official statement noted saying, “While the immediate focus of the airline remains on fixing the basics and readying itself for growth (Taxiing Phase), the more medium-to-long term focus will be on building for excellence and establishing scale to become a global industry leader."
“This is the beginning of a historic transformation for Air India, and the dawn of a new era. We are laying the foundation for a brave new Air India, with a renewed sense of purpose and incredible momentum," Air India MD and CEO Campbell Wilson said in a statement.
"Vihaan.AI is our transformation plan to make Air India the world class airline it once was, and that it deserves to be again. We are absolutely focussed on being recognized as a world-class airline serving global customers, with a proudly Indian heart," Wilson added.
Vihaan.AI transformation plan was unveiled by Wilson along with senior management members through Workplace, its virtual communication and engagement platform.
Exactly 90 years ago, a month from today, a young JRD Tata piloted the first flight of the airline that would become Air India. Since then, Air India and its employees have persevered through many challenges before its homecoming back to the Tata group. Vihaan.AI is the roadmap to restoring Air India on the global map, making it the world class, digital, Indian airline it is meant to be.
