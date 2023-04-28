Air India to hire over 1,000 pilots amid tussle with pilots for revised pay structure3 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 10:54 AM IST
- The carrier, which was taken over by the Tata Group in January last year, is hiring more than 1,000 pilots, according to an advertisement
Tata Group-owned Air India will hire more than 1,000 pilots, including captains and trainers, as the airline expands its fleet and network. The airline, which currently has more than 1,800 pilots, has placed orders for 470 aircraft with Boeing and Airbus, including for wide-body planes.
