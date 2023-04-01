Air India to introduce premium economy class in US flights from 15 May

Air India to introduce premium economy class in US flights from 15 May1 min read . 06:14 AM IST
In November last year, AI chief Campbell Wilson announced the plans to introduce premium economy class in some long haul international flights.
Air India announced that it will introduce premium economy class for travel from 15 May in selected flights to the US.
As per the carrier, the premium economy class will initially be available in selected flights operated with Boeing 777-200LR aircraft on Bengaluru-San Francisco, Mumbai-San Francisco, and Mumbai-New York routes. It further added that the premium economy class seats will also be rolled out on several other routes
In a release, it stated that it has "opened sale for the new cabin, for travel starting May 15, 2023, becoming the first and only Indian carrier to offer the choice of four cabin classes - First, Business, Premium Economy, and Economy".
In November last year, AI chief Campbell Wilson announced the plans to introduce premium economy class in some long haul international flights.
"We are introducing premium economy experience for our customers on select flights for now, with a plan to extend it to many more routes soon, as we rapidly expand and modernise our fleet," Campbell Wilson, Managing Director and Chief Executive of Air India, said.
The popularity of premium economy has grown among travellers around the world, as people are increasingly opting for upgraded, yet affordable flying experiences, he said.
The new service has been designed for customers who do not mind paying a reasonable premium over economy class fares, Air India said without disclosing pricing details.
Air India has embarked on a five-year transformation plan. To bring in some other transformation, Air India is also testing ChatGPT, OpenAI's popular chatbot, to replace paper-based practices. Air India is not only reworking every aspect of operations - from systems to supply chains - but integrating four Tata-related airlines, with Air India due to merge with Vistara while low-cost Air India Express and AirAsia India also converge.
(With inputs from PTI)
