NEW DELHI : Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Friday, announced on Twitter that Air India Express will operate flights on the Indore-Sharjah route from 27 March, 2022.

"Today we have taken an important step towards the dream of connecting Madhya Pradesh with the world," Scindia said.

A new flight of Air India Express between Indore- Sharjah will be started from 27 March, 2022, the Tweet mentioned.

"Hearty congratulations to the people of Madhya Pradesh and Indore," he added.

On 8 October, the Centre had announced that Talace Private Limited, a subsidiary of Tata Sons, has won the bid to acquire Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express.

Air India is expected to be finally handed over to Talace in the first half of 2022.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics