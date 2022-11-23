Air India to launch non-stop flights to 6 US, European cities early next year

Air India on Wednesday announced the launch of new flights connecting Mumbai with New York, Paris and Frankfurt, and the resumption of non-stop flights connecting Delhi with Copenhagen, Milan and Vienna.
“This expansion comes as the airline continues to make progress in augmenting its fleet with newly leased aircraft, and the return of existing aircraft to active service," Air India said in a release.
Beginning on 14 February, 2023, the new Mumbai-New York service will fly daily to John F. Kennedy International Airport. B777-200LR aircraft will be used. The additional service will add to Air India's current daily service from Delhi to John F. Kennedy International Airport and its four weekly flights to Newark Liberty Airport, bringing the carrier's frequency between India and the US to 47 non-stop flights per week.
There will be four additional weekly flights on the Delhi-Milan route beginning on 1 February and three additional weekly flights on the Delhi-Vienna and Delhi-Copenhagen routes beginning on 18 February and 1 March, respectively.
Additionally, the airline has scheduled four additional weekly flights on the route between Mumbai and Frankfurt as well as three additional weekly flights on the Mumbai-Paris route. Air India's B787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, which has 18 Business Class seats and 238 Economy Class seats, will fly these routes.
Campbell Wilson, CEO and MD, Air India, said in a statement, “A key element of our five-year transformation plan, Vihaan.AI, is to strengthen India’s global network, connecting India’s major cities with even more destinations."
The top offcial further added, "The introduction of these new non-stop flights to New York, Milan, Vienna, Copenhagen, Paris and Frankfurt, is another step in that journey, which will accelerate as our aircraft fleet expands. We look forward to welcoming guests and sharing Air India’s warm Indian hospitality with them."
