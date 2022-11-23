Air India to launch non-stop flights to 6 US, European cities early next year

Beginning on 14 February, 2023, the new Mumbai-New York service will fly daily to John F. Kennedy International Airport. B777-200LR aircraft will be used. The additional service will add to Air India's current daily service from Delhi to John F. Kennedy International Airport and its four weekly flights to Newark Liberty Airport, bringing the carrier's frequency between India and the US to 47 non-stop flights per week.

