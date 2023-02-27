Air India to let go of Vistara brand post merger: CEO Campbell Wilson
- The Air India CEO further said the airline has ‘enormous’ potential and efforts are on to make the group a significant international player
Tata group-owned Air India will let go of Vistara brand after the merger, as the Air India brand is more popular globally, Chief Executive Campbell Wilson said on Monday. Wilson also said the list price of a record 470 aircraft, ordered from Boeing and Airbus a few days back, is $70 billion.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×