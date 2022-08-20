“These additions will provide flyers more travel options between key metros in the late afternoon and evening and take Air India’s daily frequencies to ten flights each way between Delhi – Mumbai, seven flights each way between Delhi - Bengaluru, four flights each way between Mumbai - Bengaluru, and Mumbai - Chennai and three flights each way on Mumbai - Hyderabad and Delhi - Ahmedabad routes," the airline spokesperson said to Hindustan Times.

