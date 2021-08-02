Air India will increase its flight frequency to the US from the first week of August. In a tweet, the flag carrier said: “Air India will operate additional flights between New Delhi & Newark on 6th,13th, 20th & 27th August ‘21. These are in addition to the existing flights operating in this sector. Bookings open through AI Website, Booking Offices, Call Centre & Authorised Travel Agents."

This news comes as a major relief to a large number of Indian students headed to the US for higher studies.

Travel restrictions imposed by the United States has led to a situation where students travelling to the US found themselves with significantly fewer travel options and inflated ticket prices

Air India operated 40 flights a week prior to the US government order in May 2020 banning travellers from India due to rising Covid-19 cases.

India and United States have a travel bubble agreement after the international flights resumed in 2020. But the number came down following the US Presidential proclamation during the second wave of the pandemic in India. Now, the carrier will increase the number of flights per week from 10 to 21.

In July, the United States lowered travel advisory for India from level 4 to level 3, which means US citizens should reconsider travelling to India. Though this is meant for US citizens and not for Indian travellers wanting to visit the US, the lowering of the warning implied that the US recognised the improving Covid-19 situation in India.

Meanwhile, India has extended the ban on international commercial flights till 31 August, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a circular on Friday. The ban on scheduled overseas flights was to end on 31 July after a 16-month gap.





