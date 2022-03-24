Air India to operate flights to Singapore under VTL: Travellers must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 with any vaccine in the WHO Emergency Use List. Both Covaxin and CoviShield are accepted

Air India will operate Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) flights to Singapore from 27 March, the airline informed about the same via a tweet. "Air India will operate VTL flights from Chennai to Singapore from 27th March 2022," Air India tweeted.

Here is everything you need to know about the Vaccinated Travel Lane flight

Flying to Singapore on a VTL flight

To enter Singapore quarantine-free under the VTL scheme, travellers must fly on designated VTL flights.AI 382/383 Delhi -Singapore -Delhi up to 26th March 2022,AI 380/381 Delhi - Singapore - Delhi, AI 342/343,AI 344/343 Mumbai -Singapore - Mumbai and AI 346/347 Chennai-Singapore-Chennai from 27th March 2022.

Eligibility for travel to Singapore under Vaccinated Travel Lanes

Travellers must not have any travel history outside of India, Singapore and/or VTL countries or Category I countries/regions in the past 14 days to be eligible for the VTL flights.

Vaccinated Travel Pass

Short-Term visitors and Long-Term Pass Holders will not be eligible for travel on VTL flights without a Vaccinated Travel Pass (VTP).

They must apply for a VTP online between seven and 60 days prior to their intended date of entry into Singapore.

Children aged 12 and below (as of the calendar year) do not need to apply for a VTP.

Singapore citizens and permanent residents are not required to apply for VTP.

How to apply for your VTP

Visitors, who require a visa to enter Singapore, must separately obtain a visa. They are advised to do so after receiving their VTP approval and before departing for Singapore. Please check visa details at Safetravel Portal (ica.gov.sg)

Vaccination Requirements for VTL flights

Travellers must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 with any vaccine in the WHO Emergency Use List. Both Covaxin and CoviShield are accepted.

The final dose must be completed at least 14 days prior to arrival in Singapore.

Travellers must hold a vaccination certificate in English issued by Singapore or any country. All vaccination certificates must be digitally verifiable (i.e.contain a QR code for verification).

Children aged 12 and below (as of calendar year) are exempted from these vaccination requirements. However, they must be accompanied by a fully vaccinated traveller on the VTL flight.

Singapore Citizens and permanent residents, if vaccinated overseas, are encouraged to submit their overseas vaccination certificates in their health declarationduring the SG Arrival Card submission for a smoother immigration process.Permanent residents must also ensure they hold a valid re-entry permit.

Testing Requirements for VTL flights

Travellers on a VTL flight entering Singapore will be required to take two corvid-19 PCR tests:

A professionally administered Antigen Rapid Test (ART) or polymerase chain reaction (PCR) Test within two days (48 hours) of the flight departure.

