Air India to raise 225 crore through short-term loan to refinance debt

NEW DELHI : National carrier Air India Ltd plans to raise up to ₹225 crore through a short-term loan (STL) from domestic lenders by 31 January to refinance an earlier loan, the airline said in a tender document on Monday.

The loan will carry a sovereign guarantee, and lenders will have to submit their bids by 27 January.

Proceeds of the loan, whose tenure is a year, will be utilized for refinancing earlier loans, and the airline will offer 18 of its aircraft as a security, according to the tender document.

A copy of the tender document has been reviewed by Mint.

The latest development comes amidst the government's plans to privatize the airline. The government is selling its entire 100% stake in Air India that has been in losses ever since its 2007 merger with Indian Airlines.

Salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Group and an employee group headed by a board member are among "multiple" entities that have put in preliminary bids for buying the airline.

However, the stake sale process got delayed due to the covid-19 pandemic and is likely to conclude only during the next fiscal.

A senior official at the airline said that the airline is raising capital from the market in absence of fund infusion from the government.

"The government has stopped infusing funds into the airline but will stand as a guarantor for the loans. The latest round of funds raised from the banks will be used to refinance an earlier loan of the same amount," the official said requesting anonymity.

Indian airlines, including Air India, are set to post net losses to the tune of ₹21,000 crore during the fiscal year(FY) 2021 following a raft of travel restrictions and amidst diminishing travel appetite due to rising covid-19 infections, and would require additional funding to the tune of ₹37,000 crore over FY2021 to FY2023 to recover from losses and debt, credit rating agency Icra Limited said in a recent report.

The overall airline industry debt is thus expected to increase to about ₹50,000 crore, excluding lease liabilities by FY 2022, Icra added in the report.

Air India’s net debt currently stands at over ₹60,000 crore. The airline has been facing working capital shortage, and owes dues to various vendors including OMCs, and financing these from raising loans from banks. To this extent, the airline has also been delayed payment of salaries to its staff in the past.

