NEW DELHI: Air India Limited will initiate refunds without levying cancellation charges to passengers who missed their flights during the lockdown period, the state-owned airline said in a communication to its travel agents on Monday.

This is a first of its kind in Indian aviation industry as most airlines have only given the option of rescheduling tickets at no extra costs to their passengers for their flight tickets during the lockdown period starting 23 March.

"Any passenger holding Air India confirmed tickets with travel dates during the lockdown period ie 23 March 2020 to 31 May 2020 and have had their flight cancelled will be allowed to book in available flights for the period 25 May 2020 till 24 August 2020 at no extra charge," the airline said adding that in case of refunds, cancelation charges will stand waived and passengers will be eligible for full refund.

The Indian government had grounded flights from 25 March to contain the spread of covid-19. Several people who had already booked tickets for travel during the lockdown period had to cancel their plans due to lockdown. Domestic flights services were resumed from 25 May, albeit in a calibrated manner.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation had in April said that airlines will have to refund full fares, without imposing cancellation charges, to those who booked tickets during the first lockdown from 25 March to 14 April for travel between 25 March and 3 May.





