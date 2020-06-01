Air India to refund for cancelled tickets during lockdown

"Any passenger holding Air India confirmed tickets with travel dates during the lockdown period ie 23 March 2020 to 31 May 2020 and have had their flight cancelled will be allowed to book in available flights for the period 25 May 2020 till 24 August 2020 at no extra charge," the airline said adding that in case of refunds, cancelation charges will stand waived and passengers will be eligible for full refund.