Air India to run 14 more flights between India and UK under Vande Bharat Mission

Air India on Sunday announced that it will run 14 more flights under Vande Bharat Mission for the evacuation Indians stuck in the United Kingdom. The flights will be scheduled between July 15 to July 24.

#FlyAI: Air India will operate 14 additional flights under #VBM from 15th to 24th July between UK and India. Bookings will open on 13th July from 1400hrs IST on our website. Passengers may also visit Airport and City Booking offices, the airlines tweeted today.

#FlyAI: Air India will operate 14 additional flights under #VBM from 15th to 24th July between UK and India. Bookings will open on 13th July from 1400hrs IST on our website. Passengers may also visit Airport and City Booking offices, the airlines tweeted today.

Air India flights for London are scheduled from several cities in India such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Cochin, Hyderabad, Goa, Kolkata, Vijayawada and Amritsar.

At least 5,80,000 Indians have been evacuated from different countries under the Vande Bharat Mission as of July 8.

Anurag Srivastava, spokesperson of ministry of external affairs, announced that 637 international flights have already been scheduled in the ongoing fourth phase of the mission.

"Phase 4 of Vande Bharat Mission is underway. Under this phase, 637 international flights have already been scheduled & these flights would service 29 airports in India," Srivastava said.

"As on 8th July 2020, against a total number of 6,61,352 persons who registered their request with our Missions abroad for repatriation to India, over 5,80,000 have returned under this mission," he added.

