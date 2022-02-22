Air India will operate three flights between India-Ukraine starting today. The other two flights are scheduled for February 24 and 26. The flights will take off from Boryspil International Airport and bookings are open through Air India booking offices, website, call centre and authorised travel agents. "#FlyAI : Air India will operate 3 flights between India-Ukraine (Boryspil International Airport) India on 22nd, 24th & 26th FEB 2022 Booking open through Air India Booking offices, Website, Call Centre and Authorised Travel Agents," Air India said in a Tweet on Friday.

As tensions escalated between the NATO countries and Russia over the Ukraine crisis, the Indian embassy in Kyiv issued a fresh advisory in which it also asked all the Indian students to leave that country temporarily.

"In view of the continued high levels of tensions and uncertainties with respect to the situation in Ukraine, all Indian nationals whose stay is not deemed essential and all Indian students are advised to leave Ukraine temporarily," the embassy said.

It said available commercial flights and charter flights may be availed for travel, for "orderly and timely departure" from Ukraine.

"Indian students are advised to also get in touch with respective student contractors for updates on charter flights, and also continue to follow Embassy Facebook, website and Twitter for any update," the embassy said.

The US and its Western allies have been severely critical of Russia over its build-up of forces near the Ukraine border.

Russia has been demanding a guarantee that Ukraine should never be allowed to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

