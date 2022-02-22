Air India to run three flights between India and Ukraine, first one today

Air India will operate three flights between India-Ukraine starting today. The other two flights are scheduled for February 24 and 26. The flights will take off from Boryspil International Airport and bookings are open through Air India booking offices, website, call centre and authorised travel agents. "#FlyAI : Air India will operate 3 flights between India-Ukraine (Boryspil International Airport) India on 22nd, 24th & 26th FEB 2022 Booking open through Air India Booking offices, Website, Call Centre and Authorised Travel Agents," Air India said in a Tweet on Friday.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}