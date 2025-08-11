Air India to SUSPEND Delhi-Washington DC flights from September 1. Know why

Air India is suspending operations from Delhi to Washington DC starting September 1, the airline said in a statement on Monday.

The decision has been taken “due to a combination of operational factors,” Air India said in a statement. It was also decided to suspend flights between Delhi and Washington DC to “ensure the reliability and integrity of Air India’s overall route network,” the airline said.

The decision to suspend Air India Delhi-Washington DC flights comes shortly after the airline started retrofitting of its Boeing fleet.

Why did Air India suspend Delhi-Washington DC flights? Air India said that the Delhi-Washington DC flight suspension was primarily due to the shortage of aircraft.

“The suspension is primarily driven by the planned shortfall in Air India’s fleet, as the airline commenced retrofitting 26 of its Boeing 787-8 aircraft last month,” Air India said.

The retrofitting exercise is prolonged and will take at least till end of 2026 to be completed.

“This extensive retrofit programme, aimed at significantly enhancing customer experience, necessitates a prolonged unavailability of multiple aircraft at any given time until at least end of 2026. That, coupled with the continued closure of airspace over Pakistan, impacts the airline’s long-haul operation,” Air India said in its statement.

The retrofitting programme, along with airspace closure by Pakistan will continue to hit Air India operations.

“That, coupled with the continued closure of airspace over Pakistan, impacts the airline’s long-haul operations, leading to longer flight routings and increased operational complexity.”

What will customers do now? Customers with Air India bookings to or from Washington, DC beyond September 1, will be contacted and offered alternative travel arrangements, including rebooking on other flights or full refunds, as per their individual preferences.

“Air India customers will continue to have the options of one-stop flights to Washington, DC via four US gateways – New York (JFK), Newark (EWR), Chicago, and San Francisco – with the airline’s interline partners, Alaska Airlines, United Airlines, and Delta Air Lines, allowing customers to travel on a single itinerary with their baggage checked through to the final destination,” Air India said.