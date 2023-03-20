Air India to temporarily reduce flights on some US routes; here's why

Air India to temporarily reduce flights on some US routes; here's why2 min read . 02:16 PM IST
'There is a lot happening,' CEO Campbell Wilson said, adding that the airline is shrinking and growing now.
'There is a lot happening,' CEO Campbell Wilson said, adding that the airline is shrinking and growing now.
Air India to temporary reduce the frequency of flights on certain US routes, the company's CEO Campbell Wilson said on 20 March. Wilson said that due to crew shortage issues, the frequency on this route will be reduced.
Air India to temporary reduce the frequency of flights on certain US routes, the company's CEO Campbell Wilson said on 20 March. Wilson said that due to crew shortage issues, the frequency on this route will be reduced.
Furthermore, he said, the airline is set to add more pilots and cabin crew but they are currently in training. "The airline will have 100 more pilots for Boeing 777 planes in three months as they are being "activated" and around 1,400 cabin crew are in training," he said as reported by PTI.
Furthermore, he said, the airline is set to add more pilots and cabin crew but they are currently in training. "The airline will have 100 more pilots for Boeing 777 planes in three months as they are being "activated" and around 1,400 cabin crew are in training," he said as reported by PTI.
In recent months, there have been instances of some long haul flights getting impacted due to crew shortage issues. Wilson, who is the CEO and MD, said frequencies will be reduced on some US routes due to crew shortage issues. Air India currently has a staff strength of around 11,000 people, including flying and non-flying employees.
In recent months, there have been instances of some long haul flights getting impacted due to crew shortage issues. Wilson, who is the CEO and MD, said frequencies will be reduced on some US routes due to crew shortage issues. Air India currently has a staff strength of around 11,000 people, including flying and non-flying employees.
"There is a lot happening," he said, adding that the airline is shrinking and growing now, as reported by PTI. His comments came while speaking at the CAPA India Summit in the national capital.
"There is a lot happening," he said, adding that the airline is shrinking and growing now, as reported by PTI. His comments came while speaking at the CAPA India Summit in the national capital.
Earlier in February, the company had said that it will hire 4,200 cabin crew and 900 pilots through 2023 to support its fleet expansion plans. The airline also placed orders for 470 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing, including 70 wide-body planes. Out of the total, 250 will be from Airbus and 220 from Boeing. There is also an option to purchase additional 370 aircraft from the two plane makers.
Earlier in February, the company had said that it will hire 4,200 cabin crew and 900 pilots through 2023 to support its fleet expansion plans. The airline also placed orders for 470 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing, including 70 wide-body planes. Out of the total, 250 will be from Airbus and 220 from Boeing. There is also an option to purchase additional 370 aircraft from the two plane makers.
Tata Group took control of loss-making Air India along with Air India Express and 50 percent stake in AIATSL in January 2022.
Tata Group took control of loss-making Air India along with Air India Express and 50 percent stake in AIATSL in January 2022.
The company has put in place a road map under Vihaan.AI for transformation over a five-year period and has taken various measures, including committing $400 million to refurbish the interiors of its entire wide-body fleet.
The company has put in place a road map under Vihaan.AI for transformation over a five-year period and has taken various measures, including committing $400 million to refurbish the interiors of its entire wide-body fleet.
Besides, the merger of AirAsia India, rebranded as AIX Connect, with Air India Express as well as the merger of Vistara with Air India have been initiated.
Besides, the merger of AirAsia India, rebranded as AIX Connect, with Air India Express as well as the merger of Vistara with Air India have been initiated.
(With inputs from PTI)
(With inputs from PTI)