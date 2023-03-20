Air India to temporarily reduce flights on some US routes; here's why

Earlier in February, the company had said that it will hire 4,200 cabin crew and 900 pilots through 2023 to support its fleet expansion plans. The airline also placed orders for 470 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing, including 70 wide-body planes. Out of the total, 250 will be from Airbus and 220 from Boeing. There is also an option to purchase additional 370 aircraft from the two plane makers.

