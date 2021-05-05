Air India to vaccinate all employees by the end of May

"We have gone above and beyond during this pandemic, risking life and limb to ensure our citizens' well-being. Due to our unwavering support, VBM (Vande Bharat Mission) and relief operations continue to run smoothly even in the face of a resurgence of even deadlier strains of covid-19. All we got in return for our dedication and sacrifice is a massive discriminatory pay cut," the letter signed by ICPA's general secretary T. Praveen Keerthi said.