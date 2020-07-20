Air India unions slam company's decisions on leave without pay, salary cuts

NEW DELHI: Various workers unions of Air India have slammed the management's cost cutting plans, which include salary cuts and leave without pay (LWP) for a section of the airline's work-force, claiming such decisions have been taken unilaterally without consulting the unions.

Air India's pilots' union, Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA), has criticized the wage restructuring measures carried out by the airline to cut costs stating that such negotiations between the management and staff were"'not harmonious" and would not be in the interest of the national carrier if carried out in a unilateral manner.

In a letter dated 20 July and addressed to Air India's chairman and managing director Rajiv Bansal, ICPA said the union supports various austerity measures planned by the airline but "Only if such a restructuring is done in true spirit of the Article 14 of the Indian Constitution."

"The proposal was verbally explained to us without any written true copy. However, the said proposal is not acceptable to us as it is against the fundamental right, right to equality, guaranteed to us by the Indian Constitution," the letter said.

"Flying allowance and flying related allowances constitute 70% of our wages. These allowances remain unpaid since April 2020. Furthermore, all the wages are being paid with constant delays," it added.

Mint has seen a copy of the letter.

In the letter, ICPA further said that the airline's management cannot and should not unilaterally implement any restructured wage due to various reasons which include provisions under Section 9A of the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, which bounds the airline to serve notice of change to unions.

National carrier Air India Ltd's board of directors have approved a leave without pay (LWP) scheme for a section of its permanent employees for a period of six months to two years, which is extendable to up to five years, in a bid to cut costs during the current pandemic. The airline's top official Rajiv Bansal recently said that the company's management is also negotiating salary cuts with staff to bring down the costs to the company.

"In the press conference by Hon’ble Minister Shri. Hardeep Singh Puri dated 16th July 2020, you (Rajiv Bansal) had stated 'we are in negotiation with the pilots' which is far from reality. It was not a negotiation, but the diktat of MoCA which was conveyed to us. We would also like to place on record that the so-called negotiation was ‘not harmonious’ in any aspect," the ICPA letter said.

"Any unilateral change by Air India from agreed upon wage settlement would be illegal and will not be in the interest of our national carrier at this crucial juncture," it added.

Meanwhile, other unions representing the airline's staff have also written to Rajiv Bansal protesting against the airline's LWP scheme.

In a letter dated 20 July, four other unions associated with the airline including Aviation industry Employees Guild, All India Service Engineers Association, All India Aircraft Engineers Association, said that the notices issued to staff for LWP were done uniterterally by the management without any discussion with the trade unions.

"While the Union welcomes the proposal to grant Leave Without pay (LWP) on voluntary basis, as it was formulated earlier pursuant to the discussions with the Union, it is not agreeable to the Scheme unilaterally and arbitrarily floated in terms of the said Staff Notice as some of the provisions are prejudicial to the interest of the employees and need to be modified," it said.

"The Union however is strongly opposed to Clause B of the said Staff Notice in terms of which the CMD of Air lndia can pass an Order requiring an employee to go on leave for six months (extendable upto 5 years) or for a period of two years (extendable uptc 5 years) compulsorily....," it added.

A copy of the letter has been reviewed by Mint.

When contacted, an Air India spokesperson said that the airline would not like to comment on its internal issues.

Air India had in a staff notice on 14 July said that the LWP scheme was being introduced. It added that the scheme authorizes the airline's chairman and managing director to pass an order whereby an employee could be sent on leave up to five years, depending upon factors like suitability, efficiency, competence, quality of performance, health of the employee, redundancy, etc.

The airline's regional heads and departmental leaders have been asked to forward a list of employees for compulsory LWP by 15 August.

