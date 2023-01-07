Air India urinating case: Accused Shankar Mishra arrested from Bengaluru

Shankar Mishra's employer, Wells Fargo, terminated his employment at the organisation after learning of the unfavourable occurrence in which he peed on a female co-passenger on an Air India aircraft on November 26, 2022. For peeing on his fellow passenger, a senior in her seventies, in business class on an Air India flight from New York to New Delhi, the company dismissed him. Mishra served as the vice president of the company’s India chapter.

