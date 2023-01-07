Air India urinating case: Accused Shankar Mishra arrested from Bengaluru

Air India urinating case: Accused Shankar Mishra arrested from Bengaluru2 min read . 12:07 PM IST
Shankar Mishra will be presented before the court today, Delhi Police has said.
Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on a co-passenger in an Air India flight, has been arrested and brought to Delhi, as per Delhi Police. Mishra will be presented before the court on January 7.
Mishra was apprehended by Delhi Police in the Sanjay Nagar neighbourhood after assistance from Bengaluru Police. According to reports, the accused was lodging at his sister's house. While Delhi Police sent a letter to the authorities issuing a Look Out Circular (LOC), Shankar Mishra was eluding capture.
Shankar Mishra's employer, Wells Fargo, terminated his employment at the organisation after learning of the unfavourable occurrence in which he peed on a female co-passenger on an Air India aircraft on November 26, 2022. For peeing on his fellow passenger, a senior in her seventies, in business class on an Air India flight from New York to New Delhi, the company dismissed him. Mishra served as the vice president of the company’s India chapter.
The passenger expressed her displeasure in a letter to Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekharan, accusing the cabin crew of showing extreme insensitivity to the circumstance.
The Air India crew members gave her a new set of pyjamas and slippers after she hhad complained that Mishra's urine was seeping through her garments. The female co-passenger claimed that she was forced to confront her offender in mid-air as soon as he began to sober up from his intoxicated state.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), taking note of the urination event, has demanded an explanation from Tata Group-owned Air India and criticised their "unprofessional" handling of the situation. The air carrier was in "dereliction of duty", according to the DGCA, when managing the urination incident.
Air India slapped a 30-day travel ban on the man after hearing the elderly woman's allegation. an internal investigation has been launched to find out if the crew made mistakes in how they handled the issue.
