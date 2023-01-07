Amid outrage over the Air India urination case, a Delhi court sent the accused to judicial remand for 14 days while rejecting a plea by police for his custody. The police sought his remand for three days for custodial interrogation - a move that prompted the judge to call for officials to ‘go by the law’.
“What is ground for police custody? Just because there's public pressure, don't do this. Go by law. PC is not required for recording the statement of witnesses. They can be interrogated in his absence. Statements can be recorded, and there is no requirement of his PC," the court urged on Saturday afternoon.
The police had sought his remand for custodial custodial interrogation, contending that the accused was required to be identified by several cabin crew members as well as two captains and other co-passengers.
Earlier on Saturday, three Air India crew members recorded their statements before the Delhi Police in connection with the November 26 incident onboard an AI flight from New York to Delhi. Reports quoting a senior police official indicate that a total of nine Air India crew members who were on the flight have been summoned.
Shanker Mishra had allegedly urinated on a 70-year-old woman in an inebriated condition in business class of the Air India flight towards the end of last year. The police launched a manhunt to nab him earlier this week, even issuing a look out notice on Thursday. Mishra was arrested by the Delhi Police today from Bengaluru and brought to the national capital.
As the case continues to remain under the spotlight, Air India has issued show cause notices to four of its cabin crew and one pilot and de-rostered them pending investigations.
The aviation company has also imposed a 30-day travel ban against the accused and launched an internal investigation. Meanwhile, his employer - US-based financial services company Wells Fargo - terminated Mishra's role as a senior executive.
(With inputs from agencies)
