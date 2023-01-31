Air India urination row: Here's why Delhi court granted bail to Shankar Mishra

Days after being arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly urinating on his co-passenger during an Air India flight from New York to Delhi, Patiala House court on Tuesday granted bail to Shankar Mishra.

On being requested by the Delhi Police not to grant bail to Misha as the incident defamed India on the international stage, the court noted that the case must be dealt in accordance with law. Though the court observed what Mishra allegedly did was although disgusting.

Apart from this, the bench even noted that the statements of the complainant and the witnesses are contradictory and that the witnesses are not deposing in favour of the Delhi Police.

The bench asked Mishra to pay a bond of ₹1 lakh and one surety of like amount.

Mishra was arrested by a team of Delhi Police from Bengaluru on 7 January after close co-ordination with Mumbai and Bengaluru Police. The Delhi Police had argued that Mishra had resisted arrest by switching off his mobile phone and gave the address of his office.

Following the Air India urination row, Mishra has been banned by Air India from flying by the airline for four months.

Also, the airline has already been slapped with ₹30 lakh penalty by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for its failure to comply with the applicable rules. Among others, the DGCA has also suspended the licence of pilot-in-command for three months for failing to discharge his duties as per Rule 141 of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, and applicable DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements.

